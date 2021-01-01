Head and Shoulders Dry Scalp Care with Almond Oil 2in1 AntiDandruff Paraben Free Shampoo + Conditioner - 321 fl oz

Introducing your everyday shower essential: Head and Shoulders Dry Scalp Care 2-in-1 formula, brought to you by the #1 dermatologist rmended brand. Clinically proven to protect against dry, itchy scalp+, flakes and oil^, Dry Scalp Care 2-in-1 anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner ensures that your scalp feels clean and healthy and your locks shine. Featuring fragrant notes of almond oil, Dry Scalp Care 2-in-1 cleans and conditions hair at once for an improved shower experience that results in lush, beautiful hair that's up to 100percent flake-free*. +itch associated with dandruff *visible flakes; with regular use ^ washes away oil and flakes Size: 33.8.