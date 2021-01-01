Head of eagle wildlife animal t-shirt

Animal design tee showing a beautiful head of an bald eagle. If you love this majestic predator you should have a closer look at this bird design t-shirt. The animal shirt is a great clothing for eagle lovers. This animal t-shirt with the bald eagle print is the perfect birthday or christmas gift for lovers of these wonderful bird of prey who is also the national animal of the USA. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.