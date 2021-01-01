Head Start Squad Tie Dye Back To School women appreciation Tote Bag

Funny Tie Dye School Teachers Quote Apparel Which Says Hello Head Start Squad. This First Day Of 2021-2022 Schooling Year apparels For Adult Men Women Is A Perfect apparel To Wear On 1st Day Of School. This Awesome Back To School Hello Head Start Squad Educational Tie Dye's gifts for students/teachers School Female teachers Makes A Great Gift Idea To Celebrate & Start A New Education Year With The Best Teaching Appreciation Clothe Ever. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.