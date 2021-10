Planet Goody Headwraps Planet Goody, Goody's first-ever line of sustainable and natural hair accessories are carefully crafted from plant-based and earth-friendly materials so you can do good while looking good. Our Headwraps are made from an eco-friendly bamboo fabric* that is soft, strong, and perfect for all hair types. The Headwraps provide a secure, gentle hold and all-day comfort. Kind to your hair and the planet. *Viscose derived from bamboo Gender: unisex.