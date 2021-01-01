Ringside Headgear, Large, Red

Train and fight safely when you wear the Ringside® Competition Headgear. Designed for optimal coverage and engineered with the latest protective advances, this headgear is a must for sparring sessions or fights. The laminated foam system cushions against impact and absorbs shock. Equipped with curbed cheek protectors, this headgear offers enhance protection without blocking your line of sight. FEATURES: Competition headgear Features laminated foam system for shock absorption Curved cheek protectors offer additional protection without blocking line of sight Genuine leather construction offers durability USA Boxing approved Materials: 100% genuine leather Manufacturer’s warranty: Limited Style: COMPHEADGEARWC