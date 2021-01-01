Headphone Adapter MFi Certified Lightning to 3.5 mm Audio Connector for Apple iPhone12 Mini 12 Pro Max 11 Pro Max X XR XS, iPhone 7 7P 8 8P (White)

TRUSTED APPLE MFI CERTIFICATION, GUARANTEED QUALITY AND COMPATIBILITY: The premium 3.5 lightning adapters are certified by Apple to meet rigid iPhone requirements and ensure they let you use audio accessories with precision clarity, including music, phone calls, and the 3.5mm headphone jack. VERSATILE iPHONE SUPPORT: audio lightning adapters are designed to work with all your favorite iPhones, including the iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. They also work with iPads, iPods, and other models with Appl es Lightning Connector. Guaranteed to work seamlessly without any error messages, the Made for iPhone/iPad/iPod certification provides every user with support they can rely on. MAXIMIZE DAILY FUNCTIONALITY The most important aspect behind this audi o lightning adapter is that it allows you to still listen to your headphones without distorting or limiting sound quality. Its also small and compact, making it easier to