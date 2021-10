EVA hard shell and soft interior layer headphone case, protect against for your beloved headphones scratches, drops, bumps, impacts, and crushes. Headset case with internal mesh pocket is plenty of space for headphone cables, flash disk, USB drive, and other accessories. Hard Headphone carrying case compatible with Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headset. Product Dimensions: 8.28' x 7.1' x 2.13' Package Contents: Soundcore Life Q20 Headphone Case X 1