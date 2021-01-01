From vito

3.5mm Headphone Jack Female Audio Socket Connectors Stereo 5 Pins Plastic PCB Mount Black 10pcs

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

3.5mm Headphone Jack Female Audio Socket Connectors Stereo 5 Pins Plastic PCB Mount Black 10pcs

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com