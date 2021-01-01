Headphone Splitter for Computer 35mm Female to 2 Dual 35mm Male Headphone Mic Audio Y Splitter Cable Smartphone Headset to PC Adapter 35CM Blue

HIGH QUALITY: TPE jacket makes the wire soft, flexible and tangle free. Inner enameled wire and durable material to make this cable durable enough and soft handle. HIGH SOUND QUALITY: 3.5mm headset splitter is equipped with corrosion-resistant 24K gold-plated connectors pure metal housing, secure-fit design, and oxygen-free copper wiring, every single detail we made uniquely is to ensure to present the best quality of 3.5mm Audio Splitter Audio Cable in the market. The sound quality provided by this cable is a thing of magnificence which translates to squeaky-clean sound quality and seamless transmission. FOR WIDE-RANGING USE: Connect your headsets (audio & microphone) to a PC or Laptop for use with applications. The 3.5mm to dual 3.5mm Headset Splitter Adapter features one 3.5mm Female and two 3.5mm Male connectors, enabling you to connect a 4-position headset with Audio and Microphone input to your PC or Laptop. Perfect solution for online gaming or use with VOIP a