Headphone Splitter NylonBraided 35mm Extension Cable Audio Stereo Y Splitter HiFi Sound 35mm Male to 2 Ports 35mm Female Headset Splitter for.

Perfect connection: This standard 3. 5mm jack headphone splitter extension cable can transfer audio from your iPhone, iPod, iPad, Samsung, MP3 players, CD players, Laptops, tablets, PlayStation, WII to 2 output devices including headphones, speakers and more. Compact and lightweight design is ideal for your road trips and plane rides. Unparalleled sound quality: polished 24K Gold-plated connector ensures accurate data transmission and eliminate signal loss and Noise possible. Offer the clear and clean stereo sound in both outputs. Outstanding durability: Double shielding significantly enhances protection against interference, and the precise measurement connector contributes to safe and reliable connection. This slim connector fits almost all cases (except life proof case). Premium materials: this soft nylon jacket encased audio extension cable ensures an ultra-long lifespan, can withstand at least 15, 000 cycles of 90-degree bend test. Mental housing design adds