Headphone Stand Hanger Wall Mount Foldable Headphone Hook Save Space Durable Aluminum Headset Stand Holder for Universal Gaming Headset w3M Strong.

Foldable Headphone Stand: Small and Foldable design saves more space. It can be used in homes and offices to free your desktop from chaos Safe & Stable: 3M strong adhesive allow the headphone stand to achieve a maximum withstand 10 pounds High-quality Materials: the Aluminum headphone hook is durable and not break, and soft rubber pads also protect your headphone headband from wear. Universal Headset Holder: Suitable for all kinds of headphones, such as wired headphones, wireless headphones, gaming Headphones, TV headphones, and so on. Easy to Install: Can be mounted anywhere! such as on computers, desk, and wall. (Tips: Clean surface well by using wipes before attaching)