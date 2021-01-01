Headphone Stand Lovely Z-shaped Headset Holder Creative Game Console Rack Universal Headphone Hanger Wall Hook Black

Easy installation with the strong sticker, just clean the mounting area, peel and stick. Smooth edge design, ensure the headphone is free from scratches. Plug-in design, silicone holder is retractable, avoid obstructing the dispaly. StrongsticknessofthestickercanpromisethestickerfirmlyattachonthePCmonitororsmoothwall. Space saving, willmakeyourcomputerdeskcleanerandmoretidy. Specification Name Headphone Hanger Material Metal+Silicone Color Pink, Black, Red, Grey(Optional) Item size7.5*5.9*2.2 cm / 2.95*2.32*0.87 in(L * W * H) Item weight Approx.94g /3.32oz Package size13.7*9.5*2.5 cm / 5.39*3.74*0.98 in(L * W * H) Package weight105g /3.70oz Packing list 1 * Headphone Holder 2 * Double-sided Adhesive 2 * Stainless Steel Screw