Cultivate elegance down to the tiniest details thanks to this chain from Tapper, specially designed for holding your Air Pods. This version is plated with black hematite, it comes with a magnetic closure so you can listen to your favourite songs in style, and completely safely. Length: 67 cm. Compatible with Air Pods and Air Pods Pro. Material chain : 75% brass, 10% tpe, 10% neodymium magnets, 5% black hematite. Colour : Noir - 001 Hematite Black. Closure : neodyme magnets. Made in China.