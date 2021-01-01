2 Pack Headphones with Microphone Stereo s Bass Earphones with Mic and Volume Control 35mm Plug Compatible Multiple Audio Devices 39 Ft Black

Good Sound Quality: 10 mm built-in audio driver is carefully designed to minimize the loss of real sound and provide clear sound and deep bass. Comfortable Use: High fidelity earphones are ergonomically designed, small size allows to nestle well within the ear canal, comfortable to wear, stylish in appearance and sophisticated in design to enjoy the audio of various genres. Convenient Function Keys: In ear earbuds with microphone have three handy function keys that make it easy to adjust the volume +/, answer/hang up phone. Reliable Material: Metal aluminum shell of in-ear headphones, light weight, which can relieve the pressure on the ear canal and ensure a clear, natural, and balanced sound. Gifts: 12-month warranty, Silicone plugs (S/M/L), Clip, Storage box.