3.5mm Female to 2.5mm Male Headset Adapter Adaptor converts 3.5mm TRRS stereo headset plug to 2.5mm plug Connect most 3.5mm stereo headsets or portable speakers, excluding Apple EarPods, to a 2.5mm phone This adapter will ONLY produce MONO (one sided / single ear) sound. 1 year warranty on all Headset Buddy products.