Headset Splitter for 2 TRRS Headphones or Mics 35mm Jack Adapter TRRS 4Pole Splitter Male to 2 Dual Female Adapter Compatible for 2 Headphones or.

Best Quality Guranteed. headsets splitter is 4-Pole TRRS 3.5mm audio headset port to two TRRS female 3.5mm stereo port both with Mic and Audio Function. You can use it to connect two TRRS headsets or mics to one laptop, smartphone, Xbox. (When using the mic function, the plugs of microphone and headphone must both be 4-pole TRRS, and DON'T fit for iPhone headphones). It can be used to split the audio output into two separate sets of headphones or speakers. The best solution to share cool music, movies, and games with your families and friends. Allow you to connect the headphone and the external 4 pole TRRS microphone (not 3 pole TRS microphone) to Laptop, Tablet, PC computer or Smartphone with a 4 pole 3.5mm combo jack. 3.5mm audio splitter is equipped with premium metal housing and 24K gold plated connector that can resist corrosion and ensure optimum sound quality. Lightweight, small, convenient