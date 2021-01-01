Headset with Mic Headphones Stereo Over Ear Bass 35mm Microphone Noise Canceling 7 LED Light Soft Memory EarmuffsFree Adapter

Best Quality Guranteed. Excellent compatibility Supports PS4, new Xbox One, PC, laptop, Nintendo Switch, PSP, tablet, and mobile phone. A Microsoft adapter (not included) is needed to connect with the original Xbox One. Adjustable headband is suitable for both adults and children. It will perfectly meet your demands for gaming, working, online chatting, broadcasting, and recording. Super cool appearance breathing LED light effect with 7 automatically changing colors to enhance the atmosphere. Unique, eye-catching, sharp appearance with many game elements. A high-quality performance, Professional headset with a super cool appearance and lighting effect. Extreme comfort extremely lightweight design (Less than 335G), adjustable padded headband, skin-friendly over-ear ear pads with top-grade softness and air-permeability. You will remain comfortable, without ear compression or heat, even after very long sessions. Perfect for