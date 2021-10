NEED A LIFT? Aussie Headstrong Volume Non-Aerosol Hairspray can help take your style to new heights with a maximum hold that lasts all day. Infused with bamboo and Australian Kakadu plum, this lightweight volumizing spray gives fine strands an over-the-top boost and leaves behind a fresh ocean-kissed scent of citrus and florals. Simply spray on dry, styled hair and take that ?do up a notch!