Short Headwrap Scarf Hair Tie Turban Fabric Hand Woven Breathable Gauze Black

Short headwraps measure 1 foot wide and 4.5 feet long; Perfect size for partial cover headband styles and bandana ties This hand woven fabric was crafted by co-ops of village artisans in remote rural areas. They weave the material at home using traditional hand looms. Supporting global fair trade helps to alleviate hunger and extreme poverty worldwide One hundred percent non commingled natural cotton fabric with elastic band; unique texture that really doesn't slip or slide on your head, even when worn loosely; open net weave with spaces between the threads so air ventilates through; soft, breathable, lightweight Hand wash only; rinse in cold salt water or vinegar to prevent bleeding; clean with shampoo or very mild soap, avoid harsh detergents, never soak, pat with towel, air dry; not color fast; all natural dies without excess chemicals Mother nature gave us all the rich earthy colors we need; everybody looks good in earthtones because they blend so well with everybody's hair and skin color