Anysun Health & Fitness Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike, Pulse Rate Monitoring, 300 lb. Capacity, Digital Monitor and Quick Adjustable Seat

A large LCD screen integrated with smart technology provides a clean, easy display. Real-time workout data includes time, speed, distance, and pulse reading helps you monitor progress and get a better understanding of your health status. Advanced Bluetooth technology allows you to connect to a free App (Fitness Data) so that you could monitor or keep records on your own phone. (Only support iOS 7.1, Android 4.3 or later ) integrated tablet/phone holder provides the freedom of using their smart devices to watch shows or follow others' workout routines. Compact size allows you to put it anywhere in the home or office. Two wheels upfront act as touchpoints and make moving the bikes easy and convenient. A padded seat with a supportive back allows the user to move forward and backward to find the correct posture, which also minimizes the aches and pains during a long time workout. Rated for users up to 380 lbs. Recommended for a User height range from 5'2" to 6'5".