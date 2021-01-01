Health Benefits of Quinoa For Cooking and Healing John Davidson Author

Health Benefits of Quinoa For Cooking and Healing Table of Contents The Gold of the Incas Getting Started Health Benefits Recipes Conclusion References The Gold of the Incas It was well over 5000 years ago when, high in the Andes Mountains, the Incas discovered and subsequently started to cultivate the warrior grainnow known as Quinoa. Quinoa was extensively used in Incan culture and was known as the warrior grain by the indigenous people due to its stamina and power boosting properties. The performance enhancing secrets of Quinoa were buried by the Spanish conquistadors when they arrived in South America and destroyed fields of quinoa in order to annihilate the Incans, but quinoa survived and continued to grow in the wild mountains of the Andes. It wasn't until the 1980s, that two Americans stumbled over this ancient, super-nutritious food and began its cultivation in Colorado. Soon its popularity erupted and now quinoa is the subject of many food researchers along with natural medical practitioners. Its rejuvenating properties have been acknowledged by many and now are being used as much as possible. Apart from being refreshing, quinoa has shown the potential of being the curer of high-magnitude diseases like cancers, infections and neurological disorders. Just keep on reading and uncover this mystery food and its amazing benefits.