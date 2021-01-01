Healthy & Delicious Fruit Salad Recipes: 30 Enchanting Fresh Fruit Salads Martha Stone Author

This Fruit Salad Recipes book provides you with the ability to make 30 easy, healthy, and yummy Fresh Fruit Salads at home. Each recipe in this book is made with very simple ingredients, and instructions for each recipe so that you can decide which fruit salad is perfect for any occasion. Surprise your friends, and loved ones with a beautiful, delicious, and best of all, healthy snack that can be enjoyed by all ages. These recipes are so simple that you can even turn it into a family project and have your kids join in the fun. There are so many possibilities that can be unleashed with this book, with each page filled with new, and exciting fruit mixtures that the whole family can enjoy. So grab a copy of the book now, and let's start making fruit fun again!