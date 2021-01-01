Healthy Cooking for One Cookbook: 75 Delicious Recipes Made Simple Lauren O'Connor Author

Everything you need to create healthy, delicious meals for one, Cooking healthy meals for yourself is an act of self-care and a pleasure that's worth the effort-but sometimes it's easier said than done! The Healthy Cooking for One Cookbook makes it a cinch to whip up fast, flavorful, and nutritious dishes with practical meal prep strategies and 75 recipes scaled for a table of one. These budget-friendly meals are designed with everyday ingredients and minimal prep in mind-so you can eat healthy without breaking the bank or spending hours in the kitchen. With each recipe, you'll find detailed nutritional calculations and dietary labels that help you choose foods tailored to your health goals. Practical Guidance Find pointers for healthy cooking, learn how to grocery shop for one, and discover tricks for reducing food waste and utilizing your leftovers. Recipes for One Cook flavorful, nutritionally balanced meals for yourself without worrying about abundant leftovers, a pile of dirty dishes, or recipe conversions. A Sample Menu Get inspired with a week's worth of preplanned meals to set you up for healthy cooking success. Recipes Include Yogurt Berry French Toast, Spinach and Peach Salad with Avocado, Pasta Primavera, Shrimp and Quinoa Fried Rice, Herbed Chicken Breast, Balsamic and Honey Glazed Pork Chops, Ricotta Cheesecake Parfait