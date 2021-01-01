BeautyBio Healthy Scalp Serum Home & Away Set What It Is This set includes Healthy Scalp Serum in a travel size and regular size with a luxe wide tooth comb. What You Get 1.7 oz. Healthy Scalp Serum Hair Beauty Treatment .5 fl. oz. Healthy Scalp Serum Hair Beauty Treatment Wide tooth comb What It Does The Scalp Serum Hair Beauty Treatment is a silicone-free, fragrance-free, hair-enhancing scalp serum This formula contains a proprietary complex that contains camelia leaf extract, zinc, loquat leaf, larch tree and rosebay extract When applied to the scalp, it helps dissolve buildup from oil, sweat, or styling products, while helping nourish the scalp with hydration, and delivers key ingredients to immediately help improve dryness through hydration With continued use, hair appears thicker and fuller, and with more visible shine and luster resulting in a healthier looking mane The built-in precision tip helps control each application while helping part the hair for ease and convenience Consumer Perception Survey In a third party consumer perception survey of participants that used the GloPRO Scalp Attachment (sold separately) and Scalp Serum one time: 97% would recommend the Serum to a friend 97% felt the precision tip made parting hair and applying the Scalp Serum easy and convenient 92% felt the Scalp Serum absorbed quickly without a sticky or greasy feeling