Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Daily Moisturizer, SPF 15, 1.4 oz

Minimize the look of the signs of skin aging with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Cream with a multi-vitamin complex (Vitamin E and Vitamin A) and SPF 15 sunscreen. Formulated with special moisturizers, Provitamin B5, vitamin E and vitamin A, this daily wrinkle cream moisturizes for softer, smoother skin. It also provides Broad Spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen protection against UVA/UVB rays and helps minimize premature signs of skin aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots caused by exposure to the sun's damaging rays. This anti-wrinkle moisturizer is clinically proven to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Its unique formula also contains retinol, a dermatologist-recommended ingredient for aging skin, which works deep within skin's surface. Add this daily facial moisturizer to your at-home skincare routine. It absorbs quickly and is oil-free, fragrance-free, alcohol-free and hypoallergenic, so it won't clog pores.