Neutrogena Healthy Skin Concealer, Almond Medium 02, 0.24 oz

Flawlessly conceal your skin's imperfections with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Brightening Cream Concealer. This skin perfecting cream concealer blurs and conceals the imperfections of your skin, like dark circles, acne and blemishes, and has a creaseless finish. Featuring a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula infused with peptides and an antioxidant vitamin E blend, it gives your skin a refreshed glow without clogging pores Use this concealer for a layer of medium to full and buildable coverage under makeup application, and feel free to wear it on the entire face, including the under-eye area.