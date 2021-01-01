Neutrogena Healthy Volume Lash-Plumping Mascara, Black 02, 0.21 oz

Build beautiful lashes from the inside out with Neutrogena Healthy Volume Lash-Plumping Mascara. From the inside, this rich conditioning formula penetrates and helps plump the core of every lash. On the outside, the Super-Sized Visible Volume brush coats each lash with bold, volume-building color--no clumps, smudges, or flakes. The volumizing mascara formula contains a touch of olive oil for up to 400 percent fuller, more beautifully conditioned lashes, and sweet almond to protect the outside of each lash. This dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested mascara is safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Plus, it comes in three beautiful shades. Easily remove the mascara with Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover or soap and water.