BaubleBar Darlene Earring in Pink. BaubleBar Darlene Earring in Pink. Gold-tone metal. Post back closure. Beaded heart shaped charm. Measures approx 1 W x 1 H. BAUR-WL124. 58517. With accessories that embrace self-expression and amplify personal style, BaubleBar offers an unparalleled range of designs of classic and statement making jewelry selections. Founded in 2011 by best friends Amy Jain and Danielle Yacobovsky, Bauble Bar continues to create thoughtfully designed one-of-a-kind accessories inspiring their community to tell their story, explore their facets and shine even brighter.