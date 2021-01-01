Heart Disease Awareness | Coronary Artery Disease T-Shirt

A heart disease awareness design for those who were diagnosed with heart disease or wants to support someone they know have the coronary disease. A retro or vintage heart awareness gift Includes retro or vintage text with a funny heart survivorphrase. This design is greatly displayed in a lighthearted manner when newly diagnosed or when you find out that heart disease runs in the family. It makes a great gift for those who had heart attack or if you're familiar with someone with coronary heart disease. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem