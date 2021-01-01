Heart Disease Cookbook: 35+ Tasty Heart Healthy and Low Sodium Recipes Larry Jamesonn Author

Did you know that someone in the US has a stroke every 40 seconds? Cardiovascular diseases remain to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide. As such, numerous studies have been conducted over the years to develop effective means of lowering the risk for heart issues and improving the health condition of those who already have heart problems. One of these methods is through the adaptation of the cardiac diet, which is composed of the following elements: Fresh and brightly colored vegetablesFresh fruitsUnrefined, whole grainsPlant-based food productsLean cuts of meatHealthy fatsAnti-inflammatory beverages This cookbook contains a curated collection of heart-healthy recipes that are tasty, yet healthy and fun to make. In addition, a sample 7-day meal plan is included to help accelerate your adoption of the cardiac diet.