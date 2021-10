Tie-dyed in pretty pastel colors, this sweatshirt has a cool shrunken fit to layer over slim tops. The subtle heart embroidered on the chest is a low-key nod to Valentine's/Galentine's/Palentine's. Feel-good bonus: Madewell's (Re)sourced fabric is made using 38% recycled cotton, so it's earth-friendly too. 22" length (size Medium) Crewneck Raglan sleeves 62% cotton, 38% recycled cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing