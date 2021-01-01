Heart Healthy Dinner Tasty Dinner Recipes: The Modern Sugar-Free Cookbook to Fight Heart Disease Heart Healthy Cookbook Author

In recent years, a new factor in heart disease was identified : chronic inflammation. This is perhaps one of the most important discoveries that allows the average person to take charge of his or her health. In fact, chronic inflammation is now thought to be a major factor in heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, obesity and diabetes. Simple changes in our lifestyle can have a profound impact on our risk of disease and general well-being.This cookbook will allow you to discover a new way of cooking. Each of these recipes features a healthy helping of natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatories which have powerful effects against heart disease. Spices, healthy fats, colorful fruits and veggies, fish, nuts and even chocolate rank among the world's top heart-friendly foods. Finally, a cookbook you can truly be excited about. These yummy recipes will allow you to indulge with absolutely zero guilt!This cookbook contains 30 heart-friendly recipes.