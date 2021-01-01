Heart line dice design for dice players, trickle heartbeat T-Shirt

Do you love to fiddle and do you like to play this dice game classic from Schmidt games in the family or with friends or tricky kids? Then this classic heartbeat heart line is perfect for the next trickle game evening. Perfect heartbeat gift for dice players, the tricky queen or the tricky king. Get out with the dice cup and the trickle block and have fun with this fun design for the dice game. In the brand you will find even more fun cube outfits. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem