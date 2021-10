If you love to help people to get back on their feet with occupational therapy, then this cool OT design is just for you! OTAs and OTs are an important part of the healthcare system. Gift idea for Christmas, a birthday, Occupational Therapy Awareness Month or any other present giving occasion. Great gift for someone in your family or a friend who is an occupational therapist, assistant, OT or OTA in your life. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem