From heart transplant warrior get well soon

Heart Transplant Recipient Surgery Survivor Raglan Baseball Tee

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Support the Heart Transplant Recipients, surgery survivor, warrior in your family with this funny design with quote ,Perfect as surprise, recovery, get well soon ideas for patients on medication, treatment after operation, procedure. This is the perfect Heart Transplant design to wear with bracelets, pin to promote awareness about heart surgical procedure for cardiac disease. Will also make an ideal Awareness Month idea for family, friend. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com