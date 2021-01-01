Heartbeat- Colon Cancer Awareness Supporter Ribbon Tote Bag

Does anyone in your family have colon cancer? Show your support to fight this disease help to raise awareness. This colon cancer awareness design is special for who survive colon cancer and awesome awareness item for fighters. This colon cancer supporter apparel to educate people about colon cancer. Show your support by wearing this colon cancer awareness ribbon tee during colon cancer month. Colon cancer awareness day celebration best item. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.