Heartbeat Fireman Frequency Fire Brigade Smart Gift T-Shirt

Are you a fireman and love saving life to other people? Show the world with this fire brigade motif that you risk your own life with every use. Perfect for men, women, children, firefighter, fire fighter, fire and sat nav. With any emergency, you prove that fire and strong smoke do not worry about you. You simply use your fire hose and extinguish the fire without effort and save the world. This firefighter heartbeat motif is a great gift for Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem