Martino Cartier Heat Blade Straightening Comb Lite What It Is Compact, travel-friendly straightening tool that works even on short hair styles and men's hair or beards. What You Get Heat Blade Straightening Comb Lite User's manual Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty What It Does Mini ceramic tourmaline fins allow your hair to glide through in one pass Outer skeleton heat guard creates a protective barrier Smooths even the most unmanageable hair cuticle for less frizz and loads of shine Style retention Quickly heats up and has two heat settings — Medium (340 degrees F) and High (375 degrees F) How to Use Wash, dry, and comb hair thoroughly. Wrap a towel around neck to prevent possible skin burns. Plug the product into the power outlet and push the power switch to start. The power indicator light will show that the appliance is turned on. Select ideal temperature setting: Medium or High. Let the appliance heat up for 2 to 3 minutes. Separate a section of hair. Hold hair end firmly and slowly glide comb through hair from root to tip in one pass. Repeat for other sections of hair. After using, push the power switch to the OFF location to shut down the appliance and unplug. Wait until appliance has cooled down before packing away. Good to Know For use on dry hair only. Do not use on damp or wet hair. Great for short to shoulder length hair or for touching up bangs. A full size heat blade is recommended for hair longer than shoulder length. Medium setting is for finer hair or color-treated hair. High setting is for thicker, coarser short hair. Be sure to run a comb/brush through your hair prior to using the heat blade. For best results, always use the heat blade from underneath the hair, starting at the root, and running underneath. 21 ceramic tourmaline fins allow your hair to glide through in one pass. The edge of the tool closest to the blades gets hot. Use caution when handling. For adult use only. Use only as directed. Not to be used by adults with reduced physical, sensory or mental capacities. Do not make contact with skin or eyes. Do not use near water. Do not leave unattended.