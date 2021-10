The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Biking, jogging, or body pump; you'll be ready for all your favorite exercises in our high waisted bike shorts. The Maaji Heat Foliage Black Bike Shorts are 5 length with flattering back seamline, and a hidden pocket on waistband. 84% recycled polyester, 16% spandex. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported.