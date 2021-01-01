Heater Baseball & Softball Combo Pitching Machine & Xtender 24' Batting Cage, steel

One of the most versatile hitting trainers on the market today, the Heater® Baseball & Softball Combo Pitching Machine with the Xtender 24’ Batting Cage maximizes efficiency by eliminating the need to chase batted balls in the outfield. The HTRCMB899 Package includes the Combo Pitching Machine, which can throw regulation baseballs and softballs at speeds above 50 MPH, plus a 24’ Home Batting Cage that assembles with ease in your own backyard. FEATURES: Baseball and softball combo pitching machine and home batting cage package Adds great value and versatility to your next batting practice session Helps hitters get in maximum reps without the need of a partner Perfect for backyard batting practice Balls sold separately Recommended for ages 8+ 30-day manufacturer's money-back guarantee Manufacturer's warranty: 1 year Model: HTRCMB899 COMBO BASEBALL & SOFTBALL PITCHING MACHINE FEATURES: Versatile combo pitching machine for baseball and softball Helps improve your hitting and develops muscle memory Variable speed control for versatile training options Pitches baseballs at speeds up to 60 MPH Pitches 11” and 12” softballs up to 56 MPH Automatic ball feeder holds up to 12 baseballs or 9 softballs at once Throws a pitch every 10 seconds Easily switches from baseballs to Slow Pitch or Fastpitch softballs Adjustable pitch height accommodates a variety of users and drills Launches grounders and pop-flys for fielding practice or catcher's drills Fully enclosed wheel provides safety Strong tubular steel legs with rubber tips for stability Uses standard A/C power Model: HTR599ABF COMPATIBLE BALLS: Standard size baseballs Standard 11" softballs Standard 12" softballs Most pitching machine softballs Sandlot Lite-Ball™ 40 MPH balls Sandlot Lite-Ball™ 60 MPH balls XTENDER 24’ HOME BATTING CAGE FEATURES: Great batting cage for the backyard Solid steel and fiberglass frame for durability and support Foam padding protects the frame from damage Tough 1" nylon netting provides 2x the strength of standard 2" netting Steel ground stakes and nylon support robes add stability Built-in harness attaches easily to the Heater Fastpitch & Slow Pitch Softball Pitching Machine Fast and easy to assemble Built for softball, but is also great for golf Dimensions: 24' length x 12' width x 12' height Model: XT299 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 435-656-1756.