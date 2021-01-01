Heater Jr. Baseball Pitching Machine, steel

Lightweight, portable and accurate – The Heater® Jr. Pitching Machine is designed to improve both hitting and fielding skills with its easy tilt adjustment and adjustable pitch height knob. With the ability to throw pitches up to 48 MPH, as well as grounders and fly balls, the Heater® Junior Pitching Machine is a versatile training companion. The 12-ball spiral automatic feeder throws a pitch every 10 seconds for efficient solo training. FEATURES: Baseball pitching machine designed to improve hitting and fielding skills 12-ball spiral automatic feeder throws a pitch every 10 seconds Adjustable pitch height knob accommodates a variety of players and drill options Rugged composite construction in a compact design for durability, safety and portability Variable pitch speed control adjusts from 15 MPH to 48 MPH Easy tilt adjustment throws grounders and fly balls for effective fielding training Heavy-duty tubular steel tripod configuration with pushpin legs for fast assembly Powerful 1/4 horsepower motor Fully enclosed wheel with nylon-fiberglass casing for safe play Lightweight, portable and accurate Plugs into any standard wall outlet Uses standard A/C power Recommended for ages 5+ 30-day manufacturer's money-back guarantee Manufacturer's warranty: 1 year (parts and labor) Model: HTR299 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 435-656-1756.