Heater PowerAlley Pro Baseball Pitching Machine, steel

Improve your hitting, catching and fielding skills with one versatile training tool – The Heater® PowerAlley Pro Baseball Pitching Machine features an adjustable pitch height, allowing it to throw fastballs, grounders and pop-flys. Strong steel legs with rubber tips add stability and support, while durable nylon-fiberglass construction is sure to last season after season. The PowerAlley Pro pitches both Lite-Balls™ and real baseballs. FEATURES: Pro baseball pitching machine designed to improve hitting and fielding skills Throws fastballs, grounders and pop-flys for versatile training Adjustable pitch height accommodates a variety of players and drill options Strong tubular steel legs with sturdy tripod configuration and rubber tips for stability Durable, yet lightweight nylon-fiberglass construction offers high-impact resistance Pitches Lite-Balls™ up to 60 MPH and regular baseballs up to 45 MPH (sold separately) Uses 1/8 horsepower motor for accurate pitching every time Fully enclosed wheel for safe play Plug into any standard wall outlet Uses standard A/C power Recommended ages: 6+ 30-day manufacturer's money-back guarantee Manufacturer's warranty: 1 year (parts and labor) Model: PAPRO149 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 435-656-1756.