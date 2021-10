Fleece Pants—These are Athleisure pants in bold heathered colors. They look like spandex on the outside, but inside they are fleece. Great for winter! SPECS: TOTAL: 36 inches INSEAM: 25 inches HIP: 13 1/4 inches WAIST: 13 inches RISE OF WAISTBAND: 3 inches RISE: 11 1/2 inches