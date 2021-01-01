Jordan Heatwave Women's Utility Pants

BREEZY, FUNCTIONAL AND DISTINCT. The Jordan Heatwave collection combines surf and basketball-inspired silhouettes with functional details. The Women's Utility Pants are made from lightweight, durable twill with a breezy mesh touch. Cargo and zipper pockets give you plenty of storage. Twill With Mesh Lightweight twill fabric has open-hole mesh set in along the inner legs, giving them a summery look and feel. Built-In Utility Cargo pockets plus zippered side pockets give you options for carrying the essentials. Product Details Jordan Standard fit Snap-fly waist with elastic in back Elastic cuffs Printed Jumpman logo Enamel Jumpman zipper pulls Body: 100% nylon. Mesh: 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: DD0280; Color: Light Bone/Life Lime/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult