Do your dry curls need a little help? Give them an intense boost of deep hydration with DevaCurl Heaven-in Hair Moisture Treatment. This softening, nourishing formula is infused with cacao Butter, murumuru butter, and cupuaçu butter to bring parched locks back to life, leaving them shiny and manageable. Once or twice a week, or as needed, apply to wet hair and rinse after 15-20 minutes.