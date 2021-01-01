IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Dual Airbrush Concealer Brush #2, One Size , Beige

What it is: A super-dense, dual-ended brush that does the work for you to apply concealer to large and small areas of your face.What Else You Need to Know: This two-in-one concealer brush is designed to reach every corner of your face. While the flat and tapered end effortlessly smooths concealer under your eyes, around your nose, and other hard-to-reach areas, the round and fluffy end buffs away the look of imperfections for your most airbrushed finish.Suggested Usage:-Begin by using the flat end of the brush to apply concealer to large or targeted areas.-Use the round, fluffy end in small, circular motions for a flawless, airbrushed finish.---