Victoria's Secret Heavenly Stardust Eau De Parfum 2.5 oz/75 ml (New, Discontinued, and Rare). Capture the magic of heavenly stardust. Luminous and mesmerizing with sensual Winter Berries, Honeysuckle and Liquid Musk. This product has been discontinued and no longer available at stores anymore and sells for over $300.00 at other marketplaces.