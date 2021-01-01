Gildan Heavy Blend Unisex Adult Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt Top (Purple) - 2XL - Also in: XL

Adult full zip hooded Sweatshirt. - YKK metal zipper. - Overlapped fabric across zipper allows full chest printing. - Air jet spun yarn for softer feel and no pill. - Color matched drawstring. - Double needle stitching. - Pouch pocket. - Set-in sleeves. - 1 x 1 athletic rib with spandex. - 16 colors available. - Fabric: 50% Cotton 50% Polyester Preshrunk. - S (34-36: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (42-44: To Fit (ins)). - XL (46-48: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (50-52: To Fit (ins)), 3XL (54-56: To Fit (ins)), 4XL (58-60: To Fit (ins)), 5XL (62-64: To Fit (ins)). - GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR - every style, color and size you could need at a price you will want to pay. - Gender: Unisex Adult