Bottega Veneta Heavy Fluid Silk Twill Shorts

Flaunting a relaxed fit in a silk twill fabrication, these pull-on shorts merge sumptuousness with athleisure cool. Elasticized waist Pull-on style Side welt pockets Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Inseam, about 13" ABOUT THE BRAND With the appointment of Creative Director Daniel Lee in 2018, the label known for fine Italian craftsmanship quickly catapulted into cult-level status. Lee's reinterpretation of the house's storied intrecciato pattern in leather goods and shoes, alongside his minimalist clothing, have made the label a menswear favorite. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Advanced Designer Collec > Bottega Veneta > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Bottega Veneta. Color: Black. Size: Small.