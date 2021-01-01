Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner, One Size , Black

What it is:A buildable, water-based liner that contains superfine glitter in a clear base.What it does:All the glitz of glam rockÂwithout the spandex or bad hairÂUrban Decay's Heavy Metal Glitter liner contains superfine glitter in a clear base that dries down quickly and really stays put (for long wear without any fallout). Wear it alone, apply it over Urban Decay's eye shadow, or layer two shades together for a more intense effect.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:The precise, thin-tipped brush makes it easy to create fine, glittery lines. Want more sparkle? Use the side of the brush to sweep sparkle all over your lids. Or, for an even bolder, jewel-encrusted look, remove the wiper (the little piece that controls how much product comes out of the bottle) and tap on Heavy Metal with your fingers. The glitter is suspended in a gel, so it won't separate in the bottle. Peach and cucumber extract condition the skin, while carrot extract smooths and softens.Size0.25 oz